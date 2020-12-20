No One Can or Ever Will Love You More Than Me: Kareena Kapoor Wishes Taimur on 4th Birthday

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur is celebrating his fourth birthday on Sunday. The little one was wished by his mother on social media as she shared a video montage of his throwback moments to mark the occasion.

Posting a wish for Taimur, Kareena wrote, "My child. I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and of course eat all your cake. Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma. Happy Birthday Son. My Tim (sic)."

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The movie is set for Christmas 2021 release. Kareena and Saif also shared in August that they are expecting their second child together. Kareena has been shooting brand endorsements and her chat show What Women Want over the past few weeks.

Saif is also set to make his digital debut with Tandav that premieres on Amazon Prime Video next year. On the movies front, he is busy shooting for horror-comedy Bhoot Police, with Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.