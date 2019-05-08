Take the pledge to vote

No One Can Question Your Patriotism, Tweets Kiren Rijiju to Akshay Kumar; Read Actor's Response

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has thanked Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju for supporting him amid a row over his citizenship.

May 8, 2019
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has thanked Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju for supporting him amid a row over his citizenship and has committed himself to the cause of the government-led fund-raising initiative Bharat Ke Veer.

"Thank you so much Kiren Rijiju Sir, and I apologize for the delayed response. I am grateful for your kind words. Please be assured, my commitment to Bharat Ke Veer and to the Indian armed forces would remain steady, no matter what," Akshay tweeted.

His post comes days after Rijiju tweeted in support of the actor, who faced the fury of trolls when his citizenship was questioned.

"Dear Akshay Kumarji, no one can question your patriotism. Your motivation to our armed forces personnel and the way you generated funds for our martyrs through Bharat Ke Veer programme will remain an example for every patriotic Indian," Rijiju tweeted on May 3.




The controversy blew up as Akshay did not vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

Akshay holds a Canadian citizenship and had expressed "disappointment" that his citizenship issue is "constantly dragged into needless controversy".

He wrote: "I really don't understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport. It is also equally true that I have not visited Canada in the last seven years. I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India.

He added: "While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal and non-political, and of no consequence to others.




"Lastly, I would like to continue contributing in my small way to the causes that I believe in and make India stronger and stronger."

