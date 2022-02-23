‘No One Can Replace Him’, Says Pratik Sehajpal as Fans Compare Him to Sidharth Shukla

First Bigg Boss OTT and then his stint in Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal, along with Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt, was locked inside the four walls for the longest period of time. Well, the actor indeed deserves a break, and so he is headed for one. On the morning of February 23, Wednesday, Pratik was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with Akasa Singh. Though the duo did not reveal where they were headed, it can either be a short vacay or for shooting a music video. At the airport, the former Bigg Boss 15 contestants posed for the shutterbugs. A video of the same was shared by one of the celebrity photographers on Instagram.

In the clip, a person can be heard stating that “Pratik is the second Sidharth Shukla of Bigg Boss.” To this, the actor joins hands and replies, “There was only one Sidharth Shukla and no one can replace him. He will live forever.”

For the unversed, Sidharth emerged as the winner of the Bigg Boss 13, in 2019. With the victory, Sidharth, who was already a household name because of his performance in Balika Vadhu, became a bonafide reality TV star. So far, Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most talked-about seasons of the reality show. It had the balance of fights, arguments, entertainment and romance too. Sidharth’s personality and his chemistry with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill were loved by fans. Unfortunately, on September 2 last year, the actor suffered a cardiac arrest and died at the age of 40. Sidharth’s demise left the TV industry in shock. When the heart-wrenching incident took place, Pratik was inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.

However, after the show concluded, he expressed his condolences and revealed that in the first place, just like millions of Sidharth fans, he too was shocked to hear the news.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pratik has been bombarded with advertisement projects, and his music video, opposite Aroob Khan, is set to release on February 23. The music video is titled ‘Rang Soneya.’

