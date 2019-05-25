English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No One has Ever Tried to Flirt With Me in Real Life, Says Disha Patani
The rumoured girlfriend of Tiger Shroff, who has a dedicated fan following, says she has never been approached by anyone in real life.
Disha Patani. (Image: Instagram/Disha Patani)
Despite being one-and-a-half films old in Bollywood, Disha Patani enjoys a huge dedicated fan following. She is one of the most popular among the new crop of actresses, raising temperatures with her attractive photos and dance videos on social media. Disha, who began her Bollywood journey with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, will soon be seen in Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat .
Disha, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, generally keeps her private life under wraps. But she opened up in a recent interview, talking about the amount of attention she gets, especially from male fans. Despite have thousands of likes and comments on her Instagram photos, Disha says that no one has ever tried to flirt with her in real life.
"In my entire life, no guy has come up to me and said that they find me hot. No one flirts with me; they have not even attempted to do so," she told DNA. When the Baaghi 2 actress was further asked if guys get intimidated by her, she replied, "From my growing-up years until now, I haven't been approached by anybody. I have a confession. During my childhood, I was a bit of a tomboy. My dad raised me like a boy. I even wore my hair short until I was in the ninth grade. It is only when I went to the 10th grade that I started growing my hair. I was also an introvert. In school, I was a quiet student and confined myself to the last bench."
Disha and Tiger have always maintained they are good friends, and the actress reiterated that point, saying, "He is my best friend. Besides him, I don't have any pals in the film industry... We are ambitious and have big goals. However, I am more chilled out. He never gives up, he is so intense. I admire that about Tiger."
