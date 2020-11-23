No One Has the Right to Raise Question on My Upbringing: Jaan Kumar Sanu on Dad Kumar Sanu's Video

Recently Bigg Noss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu was evicted from the reality show. The singer, who has been open about his strained relationship with his father Kumar Sanu, talked about a video in which the popular playback singer had questioned his upbringing.

Jaan made headlines when in an episode he said that he was irritated when Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya were speaking in Marathi. Kumar Sanu had made an apology video and said that he had not stayed with Jaan's family for 27 years and did not know about the "upbringing his mother gave him."

Now talking to Times of India about the video, Jaan said that he and his two brothers were raised single-handedly by their mother Rita Bhattacharya. Jaan said, “He had uploaded a video regarding my upbringing and then there was another one supporting my work, so, I believe he has mixed feelings for me. I have not seen these videos. I don’t think anyone has the right to raise questions on my upbringing because everyone has seen me in the show and appreciated my upbringing. And I feel I am not answerable to anyone on this.

"Also, it is not right for a father to continue having resentment towards his children for such a long time. You might have differences with your partner, but most couples have seen to it that the children do not suffer." He also added that he finds it quite silly when people say that he is a product of nepotism. He referred to singer Rahul Vaidya's comments inside the show. He said that he has created his own path and will continue to do so in the future.