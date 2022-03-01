No One Helped G Venkateswaran in His Tough Times, Says Producer KT Kunjumon

G Venkateswaran, Tamil producer and elder brother of filmmaker Mani Ratnam popularly known as GV, died by suicide on May 3, 2003, at his residence due to the high debt burden. His death showed the ugly side of the Tamil film industry where producers often remain under pressure due to heavy financial burden due to losses in films. Recently, producer and distributor KT Kunjumon revealed that GV was not helped by people he made stars during his difficult times.

Kunjumon also revealed that he was requested by GV to purchase the distribution rights for Mani Ratnam’s 1987 film Nayagan starring Kamal Haasan. He revealed that he lost Rs 50,000 after choosing to distribute the film in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Speaking at the audio launch function of the Tamil film, Kadala Poda Oru Ponnu Venum, Kunjumon said that today, there would be hardly anyone who would be aware of GV’s name but there was a time when he had a remarkable stature. GV produced only 8 films in his career but always put in a lot of effort for every aspect of the film, according to Kunjumon.

Advertisement

GV produced the film Mouna Ragam in 1986. Initially, GV had started the production company Sujatha films in the name of his wife. Sujatha films bankrolled Nayagan and its Hindi remake Dayavan. While the Hindi version of the film was a box office success, the original Tamil film failed to attract audiences to the theatres, but it was critically acclaimed. In 1990, the name of the Production Company was changed from Sujatha to GV films. Mani Ratnam’s directorial Anjali was bankrolled by GV films. This was followed by GV films again producing Mani Ratnam’s Thalapathi.

Banking on the success of these films, GV had also thought of bringing Michael Jackson to India. Great arrangements had been made for shows in Mumbai and Chennai. Somehow plans failed to materialise.

This success spree was broken in May 1994 with the film May Maadham. It was followed by another unsuccessful film Indira. These two setbacks dampened GV’s courage and he avoided producing films. After settling all debts in 2002, he returned with the film Thamizhan, which too failed to create magic at the box office. These failures were too much for GV and he died by suicide in 2003 after failing to repay loan. GV had said earlier that his creditors were threatening him.

According to reports, film piracy was a major reason for the failure of many big movies at the box office during that period.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.