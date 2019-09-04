No One Talks About Sunil Grover on The Kapil Sharma Show, Says Krushna Abhishek

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek is currently being appreciated for playing the role of Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show. Being the entertainer he is, his character portrayal has been loved by the audience and has brought back Kapil Sharma’s show on the higher side of the TRP charts.

It is but obvious for fans to compare his role with that of Sunil Grover’s Gutthi. Talking about the same, Krushna told ZoomTV, "You won't believe it but no one has compared Sapna to Gutthi till date. In fact, people tell me that 'Jabse tum aaye ho, hum Sunil ko bhul chuke hai'. I have received this compliment several times.”

“Sunil is a very good actor. I grade him as a very good actor. He has his own style. I have my own style. Akshay Kumar does a different kind of comedy, Govinda does a different kind of comedy but both are great in their own spaces. I believe that Sunil has a different style and his character doesn't match with Sapna at all,” Krushna added.

“No one talks about him on the show, too. Initially, people did, but then we took over."

The show which grew popular as Comedy Nights With Kapil had been most famous for the character of Gutthi, played out by Sunil Grover. The happiness, however, was short-lived after news of spat and possible fallout between Kapil and him spread like wildfire. Rumours of Sunil Grover’s comeback too did the rounds, but things never worked out, discarding the possible comeback entirely. Sunil, who tried to launch his own show Kanpur Wale Khuranas, failed to impress the audience and the show was taken off air earlier this year after less than 2 months of run.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.