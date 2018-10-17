No-one Will Watch Bigg Boss 12 if Jasleen Gets Evicted, Says Abu Malik

With new twists and more drama, Bigg Boss 12 house lives up to the mark of being called India’s most popular show. With Anup and Sreesanth ‘s re-entry the house is all set to witness some shocking revelations, fights and division amongst the contestants.News18 got it touch with someone who plays an important role in Jasleen Matharu’s life. He is the one who introduced Jasleen to the masses and provided her with the platform to perform.While speaking exclusively to New18, music composer Anu Malik’s younger brother and event organiser Abu Malik shared his experience on working with Jasleen Matharu and how proud he is on seeing Jasleen on the show. “I am very happy to see Jasleen doing great on the most talked about show. I know Jasleen for the past six years as we do shows together across India. I can now proudly say that I am the one who gave Jasleen the chance to perform on the stage for the first time.”“Jasleen almost had 13-15 shows which she cancelled to enter the Bigg Boss house. She has become a big name in the event industry and people are ready to spend many lakhs to see her perform. Earlier, Jasleen used to get 1.5 – 2 lakhs per show which has now drastically rose to 15 lakhs or more. I am happy that her decision was the right one and she deserves this,” Abu added.He said, “Every now and then my assistants and workers keep saying some new news about Jasleen which they overheard while commuting to their work daily. Even, I heard one of my employee saying, nobody will watch Bigg Boss if Jasleen gets evicted.”“I want Jasleen to emerge as a winner of the show and has planned to throw a huge party to welcome her back home,” Abu Malik concluded.Singer Jasleen Matharu was one of the most talked celebrities in Bigg Boss house. She garnered attention when the news of her being in a relation with devotional singer Anup Jalota broke out. Jasleen entered Bigg Boss house along with Anup as a 'vichitra jodi'. Although Anup Jalota and Jasleen confirmed that they are secretly dating each other for three years.