No One's Interested in Opinion of Half-educated Starlet Getting Justice for Sushant: Naseeruddin Shah

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah said that the discussion around late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is "absolutely sickening" and that some people have been using the tragedy to vent their frustrations on the film industry.

In an interview with India Today Television, Naseeruddin said that "every person who has any little frustration" with the industry has been talking to the media about Sushant.

“It is absolutely sickening. I have not followed it. I felt deeply grieved when the young man died. I did not know him but he had a bright future and it was a waste of life. But I did not bother to follow the nonsense that’s being spouted by a whole lot of people. Every person who has any little frustration in his mind, in his heart, about the commercial industry, has been vomiting it out to the press. It is absolutely disgusting. I mean, keep these complaints to yourself, no one is interested,” he said.

“No one is interested in the opinions of some half-educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to, you know, get justice for Sushant."

Sushant's death has also sparked insider vs outsider debate, with many alleging that the late actor was sidelined by Bollywood and lost out on multiple films for being an outsider.

Naseeruddin dismissed the debate and said, “I don’t understand this insider-outsider nonsense that’s going on. I mean, it’s a whole lot of rubbish and we should be put an end to this, it’s bulls***."