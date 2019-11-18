Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

No Other Actor as Accomplished as Kamal Haasan in World Cinema, Says Rajinikanth

Veteran actors and South superstars Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan came together to celebrate the latter's 60 years in the film industry where Rajnikanth showered the now politician with praises.

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2019, 7:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
No Other Actor as Accomplished as Kamal Haasan in World Cinema, Says Rajinikanth
Veteran actors and South superstars Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan came together to celebrate the latter's 60 years in the film industry where Rajnikanth showered the now politician with praises.

Recently, actor Kamal Haasan completed 60 years in Indian cinema. On the occasion, the South Indian film industry's most influential celebrities came together to honour the actor in an event called Ungal Naan and superstar Rajinikanth was one of them. The veteran actor gave a heartfelt speech for Haasan and showered him with praise.

“There is no other actor in the history of world cinema who is as accomplished as Kamal. That’s why he’s Ulaga Nayagan (Universal Hero),” Rajinikanth said, according to a report in the Indian Express.

The Petta actor recalled watching Haasan in his debut film Kalathur Kannamma, where he was a child artist. “When I saw that kid on a movie tent screen, I was awed by him. And I am still in awe of him even today,” the actor shared.

He also talked about how he was advised by many in the industry to maintain enmity with Haasan to sell more film tickets. “I was told to maintain a fake feud with Kamal so that our films would sell more tickets. But, I refused to accept the advice. My friendship will remain intact even when Kamal and I go into a different field (read politics). Our friendship won’t change,” he said. “So I request my fans that they should not fight in our names,” he further added.

After his speech, Kamal Haasan went up to the stage to reciprocate his admiration for Rajinikanth. “At the end, only love will help us survive, live and win. And Rajini and I have been the living examples of that, and we will continue to be so,” the Dasavathaaram actor said.

(Picture: Instagram @70mm_cimnemas)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram