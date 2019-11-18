No Other Actor as Accomplished as Kamal Haasan in World Cinema, Says Rajinikanth

Recently, actor Kamal Haasan completed 60 years in Indian cinema. On the occasion, the South Indian film industry's most influential celebrities came together to honour the actor in an event called Ungal Naan and superstar Rajinikanth was one of them. The veteran actor gave a heartfelt speech for Haasan and showered him with praise.

“There is no other actor in the history of world cinema who is as accomplished as Kamal. That’s why he’s Ulaga Nayagan (Universal Hero),” Rajinikanth said, according to a report in the Indian Express.

The Petta actor recalled watching Haasan in his debut film Kalathur Kannamma, where he was a child artist. “When I saw that kid on a movie tent screen, I was awed by him. And I am still in awe of him even today,” the actor shared.

He also talked about how he was advised by many in the industry to maintain enmity with Haasan to sell more film tickets. “I was told to maintain a fake feud with Kamal so that our films would sell more tickets. But, I refused to accept the advice. My friendship will remain intact even when Kamal and I go into a different field (read politics). Our friendship won’t change,” he said. “So I request my fans that they should not fight in our names,” he further added.

After his speech, Kamal Haasan went up to the stage to reciprocate his admiration for Rajinikanth. “At the end, only love will help us survive, live and win. And Rajini and I have been the living examples of that, and we will continue to be so,” the Dasavathaaram actor said.

(Picture: Instagram @70mm_cimnemas)

