No Party at Sushant Singh Rajput's Home on June 13: Mumbai Police Chief

Setting all speculation to rest, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday said there was no party at the home of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13, the day before the Bollywood actor was found dead at his apartment.

"The Mumbai Police is investigating the case thoroughly, from all possible angles, including his family members, friends, doctors and others, besides the financial transactions details of Sushant's bank accounts," IANS quoted Singh as saying.

To a query on the name of a prominent Maharashtra political personality being bandied around on social media, Singh categorically said that the investigations have not revealed any such thing.

Mumbai Police, who are probing the case of Rajput's death, have so far recorded statements of nearly 40 people, including those from the actor's family, his cook and people from the film industry like filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali and filmmaker Aditya Chopra.

The Bihar Police team is probing a separate 'abetment to suicide' case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor's father in Patna last week. So far, the Bihar Police have recorded statements of 10 people in connection with Rajput's death.

The visiting team has requested the Mumbai Police for all documents related to the probe, including reports of the forensic laboratory, inquest, post-mortem, and the relevant CCTV footage. The Bihar Police also want details of all those who were examined by the Mumbai police and what they said in their statements.

Last Tuesday, Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh (74) lodged a complaint in Patna against Rajput's actor friend Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, for alleged abetment to suicide.

Singh accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actor, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.

(with inputs from IANS and PTI)