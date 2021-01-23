‘No Phone Policy’ for Staff at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Wedding: Reports

Actor Varun Dhawan is reportedly going to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal at Alibaug’s The Mansion House soon. So far, paparazzi were able to capture photos of Natasha with her parents heading to Alibaug for the reported wedding. They have also been able to photograph Varun’s family. However, as per multiple news reports, the bride-to-be has imposed a strict no-phone policy where the camera mobile phones of all the household staff and the hotel staff will be sealed at the Alibaug venue. The no-phone policy will be applicable to all their wedding functions. It is not clear if no phone policy will be applicable to the 50 guests attending their wedding.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the number of guests is limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the couple has requested the wedding planners to ensure that the people at the wedding follow all the protocols. The wedding venue also has several UV disinfection devices. Not only this, there will be a counter for masks and sanitisers at the wedding.

Reportedly, those who will be attending the wedding have also been requested to submit a Covid-19 test report.

Varun and Natasha have been able to keep the wedding plans under wraps as the two did not speak about getting married. In fact, a month ago when Varun was asked about his wedding plans on a chat show with Kareena, he said that the couple has not thought about it yet. It was confirmed around one week ago that the two will be getting hitched on January 24. Guests were sent e-invites only a few days before the big day.

Big names from Bollywood like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are some of the expected guests at the wedding.