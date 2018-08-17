English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
No Phones Allowed at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Italy Wedding?
Ranveer and Deepika have reportedly finalized Italy’s Lake Como as their wedding destination.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrive at the special screening of their film 'Padmaavat' held at PVR in Lower Parel, Mumbai on January 23, 2018. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Reports of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s impending wedding have been sending tinsel town into a tizzy for months now. Recently, Kabir Bedi added fuel to the fire after he seemingly confirmed the duo’s wedding rumours in a tweet. The veteran actor had tweeted his best wishes to the actors in response to a Filmfare article which claimed that the duo is set to tie the knot on November 20, this year.
The report had also stated that the two will follow in the footsteps of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and will get married in a private ceremony in Italy. However, chances are high that fans might not get to see the pictures of Ranveer and Deepika’s dreamy wedding on social media.
According to DNA, the Padmaavat actors have asked their guests to not bring their mobile phones to the wedding.
“Considering the fact that it will be a destination wedding, there will be fewer people and all the arrangements will be in place. While the two, in all likelihood, will share pictures with their fans eventually, they hope this step will help them guard their privacy,” a source revealed to DNA.
Ranveer and Deepika have reportedly finalised Italy’s Lake Como as their wedding destination. Apparently, the couple will also throw a grand reception for their colleagues from the industry in Mumbai post their wedding.
A few months back, speculations were rife that Ranveer and Deepika’s parents had met and that the actress had also started shopping for her wedding.
