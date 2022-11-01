'No Plans to Enter Hindi Cinema': Kantara Director Rishab Shetty

Actor-director Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has been dubbed into multiple languages and is doing well at the box office. The Hindi version of Kantara has been giving tough competition to Diwali releases Thank God, Ram Setu and even the DC film Black Adam. While the Hindi version of Kantara has maintained its stronghold at the box office, Rishab Shetty also left no stone unturned to promote it in Hindi-speaking states.

The actor also visited Mumbai before the release of the Hindi version to promote the film and interacted with the media during a promotional event. One of the media persons asked him if he would ever enter Bollywood and do a Hindi film. Answering this question, Rishab said, “I don’t do Hindi movies. I dub my Kannada movies into Hindi. I have no plans to enter Hindi cinema.”

Top showsha video

However, he acknowledged that the Hindi belt is a big market for films from the south and thanked the Hindi audience for loving Kantara. In another interview with Etimes, Rishab was also asked whether he would want Kantara to be remade in Hindi and which actor he would like to play the lead in the remake. Rishab said since his Kantara has already been dubbed in Hindi, there is no need for a Hindi remake. He also said that any actor playing the lead in Kantara needed to first believe in the roots and culture and although Bollywood had big stars, a remake would not be feasible.

It is interesting to note that a few months ago Telugu star Mahesh Babu responded to a similar question by saying that Bollywood could not afford him. The statement resulted in flak from people in the Hindi belt.

Read all the Latest Movies News here