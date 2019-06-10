No Points for Guessing Nick Jonas' Favourite Bollywood Song - it Features Wife Priyanka Chopra

If you ask Nick Jonas to name his favourite Bollywood song, it doesn't take a genius to guess that the song will be from among Priyanka Chopra's films. During an Instagram live session with the Jonas Brothers, a fan asked Nick to name two of his favourite Bollywood songs, and one would have assumed that both would be PeeCee's songs. But the Sucker singer probably thought of mixing it up a little, and name one song featuring Priyanka.

It's easy to guess which Priyanka Chopra song he named - Desi Girl from Dostana, which is probably Priyanka's most famous song. The other one that he mentioned as his Bollywood favourite was Bom Diggy Diggy from the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

When Nick asks the Indian fan about her favourite Priyanka Chopra song, she said names Lal Dupatta from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have never been too shy about displaying their love for each other on social media. Be it putting out cuddly photos, writing mushy captions or rocking the red carpet together, the couple knows how to set couple goals at all times.

The two are apart from each other currently, as Priyanka is in Mumbai to shoot the next schedule of her upcoming film The Sky is Pink, whereas Nick is busy with his Chasing Happiness musical tour with his brothers Kevin and Joe.

