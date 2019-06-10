No Points for Guessing Nick Jonas' Favourite Bollywood Song - it Features Wife Priyanka Chopra
During a recent Instagram live session, Nick Jonas revealed two of his favourite Bollywood songs, and one of them features his wife Priyanka Chopra.
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
If you ask Nick Jonas to name his favourite Bollywood song, it doesn't take a genius to guess that the song will be from among Priyanka Chopra's films. During an Instagram live session with the Jonas Brothers, a fan asked Nick to name two of his favourite Bollywood songs, and one would have assumed that both would be PeeCee's songs. But the Sucker singer probably thought of mixing it up a little, and name one song featuring Priyanka.
It's easy to guess which Priyanka Chopra song he named - Desi Girl from Dostana, which is probably Priyanka's most famous song. The other one that he mentioned as his Bollywood favourite was Bom Diggy Diggy from the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
When Nick asks the Indian fan about her favourite Priyanka Chopra song, she said names Lal Dupatta from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have never been too shy about displaying their love for each other on social media. Be it putting out cuddly photos, writing mushy captions or rocking the red carpet together, the couple knows how to set couple goals at all times.
The two are apart from each other currently, as Priyanka is in Mumbai to shoot the next schedule of her upcoming film The Sky is Pink, whereas Nick is busy with his Chasing Happiness musical tour with his brothers Kevin and Joe.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Noted Playwright And Actor Girish Karnad Dies At 81
- In Numbers: Yuvraj Singh Retires as an All-time Great in White Ball Cricket
- Inside Sonam Kapoor's Epic 34th Birthday Bash: Karan Johar, Janhvi, Ananya Have Blast, See Pics
- Discrimination, Again? What the Free Public Transport in Delhi May Mean for Transwomen
- Yuvraj Singh Likely to Bring Down Curtains on His Career
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s