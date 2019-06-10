Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

No Points for Guessing Nick Jonas' Favourite Bollywood Song - it Features Wife Priyanka Chopra

During a recent Instagram live session, Nick Jonas revealed two of his favourite Bollywood songs, and one of them features his wife Priyanka Chopra.

News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
No Points for Guessing Nick Jonas' Favourite Bollywood Song - it Features Wife Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Loading...

If you ask Nick Jonas to name his favourite Bollywood song, it doesn't take a genius to guess that the song will be from among Priyanka Chopra's films. During an Instagram live session with the Jonas Brothers, a fan asked Nick to name two of his favourite Bollywood songs, and one would have assumed that both would be PeeCee's songs. But the Sucker singer probably thought of mixing it up a little, and name one song featuring Priyanka.

It's easy to guess which Priyanka Chopra song he named - Desi Girl from Dostana, which is probably Priyanka's most famous song. The other one that he mentioned as his Bollywood favourite was Bom Diggy Diggy from the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

When Nick asks the Indian fan about her favourite Priyanka Chopra song, she said names Lal Dupatta from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have never been too shy about displaying their love for each other on social media. Be it putting out cuddly photos, writing mushy captions or rocking the red carpet together, the couple knows how to set couple goals at all times.

The two are apart from each other currently, as Priyanka is in Mumbai to shoot the next schedule of her upcoming film The Sky is Pink, whereas Nick is busy with his Chasing Happiness musical tour with his brothers Kevin and Joe.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram