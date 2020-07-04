No Prayer Meet for Saroj Khan Due to COVID-19, Family Says Will Celebrate Her Life When Situation Improves

Bollywood woke up to the shocking news of their beloved 'masterji' Saroj Khan's death on Friday due to cardiac arrest. She was 71. The three-time National Award winner was not keeping well for some time. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues. She had tested negative for COVID-19.

Her funeral was held on Friday morning at a cemetery in suburban Malad. The family has decided that given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no prayer meet will be held for the veteran choreographer.

In a statement released on Instagram, her family wrote, "Thank you for all your messages and for keeping Mummy in your prayers. Given the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no prayer meet. Whenever the situation improves, we will meet and celebrate the life of Saroj Khan."

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan choreographed more than 2,000 songs. Khan's best work was with actors Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, the prominent dancing stars of the '80s and '90s. The choreographer, whose parents migrated to India after the Partition, started her career in the film industry as a child artiste at the age of three and later worked as a background dancer.

Starting as an independent choreographer in 1974, Khan received acclaim as a dance choreographer of repute.

She last choreographed "Tabaah Hogaye"for Madhuri in filmmaker Karan Johar's production "Kalank" in 2019.

Khan's death comes at a time when the film industry is already grappling with the loss of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Basu Chatterjee and Sushant Singh Rajput in recent months.







She is survived by son Raju Khan and daughter Sukaina Khan.

(with inputs from PTI)







