'No Producer Has the Right to Reduce Actors' Remuneration': Bandla Ganesh

Telugu actor and producer Bandla Ganesh has reacted to the statement of the Telugu Producers Guild about the remuneration of actors. Speaking with the media, Bandla Ganesh said no producer had the right to reduce the remuneration of actors and directors. He slammed the Guild and said, “People who do not know the difference between call sheets and sheets, who do not know when the shooting starts are part of the organisation.”

Ganesh further said that the Telugu Producers Guild is useless. He said that those who have not seen the films are part of this association. At the same time, he agreed with the concern about the ticket prices. The Telugu Producers Guild has not responded to Bandla Ganesh’s stinging criticism of the group.

Bandla’s comment came against the backdrop of the Telugu Producers Guild’s statement about voluntarily withholding film shoots from August 1. They tweeted, “Post-Pandemic with the changing revenue situations and increasing costs, it has become important for producers to discuss all the issues.” They highlighted the need to restructure the industry.

They wrote, “It is our responsibility to better our ecosystem and ensure that we are releasing our films in a healthy environment. In this regard, all production members of the Guild have voluntarily decided to withhold shootings from August 1st, 2022 to sit in discussions until we find workable resolutions.”

Last month, the association was in a discussion about the present scenario of the industry. There were concerns regarding theatrical revenue, OTT release, and ticket price after Covid. Due to the high prices of tickets, audience turnout was low as compared to pre-pandemic time. At the box office, Telugu films are not performing well hence the need arises to restructure the industry.

Talking about the South Industry, Vikram, KGF: Season 2, and RRR are just the movies that were hit at the box office. The same issues are going on with the Kerala film industry as well. FEUOK is demanding an increase in the window period for OTT release. In fact, Bollywood is no exception to it. Shamshera went flat on the big screens. While Bhool Bhulaiya and Jugg Jugg Jeeyo managed to win hearts.

