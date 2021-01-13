No Reaction is the Best Reaction: Hina Khan on Social Media Trolls

Actress Hina Khan has been a popular personality in the TV and film industry for many years now. The actress is usually showered with love and positive comments by her fans on social media, but she has also bullying from trolls online. In a recent interview, Hina talked about how she handles trolls and haters online.

Talking to Mid-day, Hina said, "I have had my fair share of trolling. I still get trolled for something or the other. Now it has stopped affecting me. Initially, I used to block some trolls, now I don't even do that because I feel that no reaction is the best reaction. Even if you block someone, it is a reaction. They don't even deserve that they get blocked by me. So, I completely ignore, sometimes I read, sometimes I don't. If I am busy I miss out on a lot of tweets on my timeline."

Hina also revealed that she sometimes get trolled for typing errors on her Instagram posts or stories. She added that even celebrities can make mistakes, and should not be trolled for that.

Hina Khan was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she joined the current season for two weeks. She was accompanied by Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. She was also seen in Naagin 5, where she launched the season with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra. The show currently stars Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra.