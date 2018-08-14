English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
No Stress With Katrina Kaif, Whatsoever: Alia Bhatt
Ever since Alia Bhatt started dating Ranbir, there have been reports that Alia and Katrina Kaif were no longer on sweet terms. Even the Instagram posts have vanished.
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Actress Alia Bhatt has dismissed any form of stress between herself and her current boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.
Alia was interacting with the media on the sidelines of the Caprese bags new collection launch on Monday here.
Alia and Katrina were known to share a close bond. They used to post pictures of their workout routines on social networking site Instagram, which were quite popular.
But ever since Alia started dating Ranbir, there have been reports that the girls were no longer on sweet terms. Even the Instagram posts have vanished.
Reacting to these reports, Alia said, "I don't check my Instagram likes. So, I don't know why people are checking that? But I have to admit I have always been very fond of Katrina.
"I believe that its the same both ways, according to us. So, I don't know why other people feel differently?
"But now I will send her a message to start liking my pictures because if that's the barometer of friendship then we must start liking everyone's picture."
"Or maybe, I don't have good pictures," Alia said, adding that from now on she will post good pictures and then maybe "she will like it. But with her, I have no stress whatsoever".
Alia was shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria, not long ago. It is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. It stars Ranbir-Alia and Amitabh Bachchan.
The Student of the Year actor will also be seen in the historical magnum opus Takht.
Asked about challenges of playing a historical character, Alia said: "Honestly, to take any kind of character is challenging whether it's historical or contemporary or modern.
"I am just very happy and honoured to be associated with such a big film... and to be directed by Karan (Johar) again."
Also Watch
Alia was interacting with the media on the sidelines of the Caprese bags new collection launch on Monday here.
Alia and Katrina were known to share a close bond. They used to post pictures of their workout routines on social networking site Instagram, which were quite popular.
But ever since Alia started dating Ranbir, there have been reports that the girls were no longer on sweet terms. Even the Instagram posts have vanished.
Reacting to these reports, Alia said, "I don't check my Instagram likes. So, I don't know why people are checking that? But I have to admit I have always been very fond of Katrina.
"I believe that its the same both ways, according to us. So, I don't know why other people feel differently?
"But now I will send her a message to start liking my pictures because if that's the barometer of friendship then we must start liking everyone's picture."
"Or maybe, I don't have good pictures," Alia said, adding that from now on she will post good pictures and then maybe "she will like it. But with her, I have no stress whatsoever".
Alia was shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria, not long ago. It is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. It stars Ranbir-Alia and Amitabh Bachchan.
The Student of the Year actor will also be seen in the historical magnum opus Takht.
Asked about challenges of playing a historical character, Alia said: "Honestly, to take any kind of character is challenging whether it's historical or contemporary or modern.
"I am just very happy and honoured to be associated with such a big film... and to be directed by Karan (Johar) again."
Also Watch
-
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Real Madrid Begin Life Without Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane
- Check Out the First Posters of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s Namaste England
- Apple iPhone 6 Bursts Into Flames in a Moving Car; Fake Battery Being Blamed
- Captain’s Knock: Guess Who Is Personally Training Ranveer Singh For His Role In Kabir Khan’s 83?
- Kajal Aggarwal's Kiki Challenge With Bellamkonda Sreenivas Shouldn't Be Missed; Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...