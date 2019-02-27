No Sunburn in Goa Until Dues are Paid, Says Tourism Minister

Popular electronic dance music festival Sunburn will not be held in Goa until the promoter of the event clears the dues owed to the state government, Goa's Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said on Wednesday.Notices would be issued on Thursday to the promoter, Percept Live Pvt Ltd, for recovery of the dues which is around Rs 6 crore."We will not allow Sunburn until the dues are recovered. They have to clear money first. I will be strict on this," Ajgaonkar said.The minister's comment came a day after the Bombay High Court in Goa set a deadline of six months to the appellate authorities in Goa, which Percept Live had approached, to dispute the quantum of dues charged by the state government.The dues pending are towards various tax payments and police security fees charged by the Goa government during Sunburn events held over previous years.This year, the music festival made a comeback in Goa via a franchise route, called 'Sunburn Klassique', and was held last week.The commercial EDM festival, traditionally held in the last few days of December, is Asia's largest music festival. It was previously held in Vagator, Goa, but now has been shifted to Pune in Maharashtra.First organised in Goa in 2007, the festival grew to be ranked the 3rd largest dance festival in the world, after Tomorrowland and Ultra, attracting thousands of music loves from all over the world every year.