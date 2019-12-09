No Thanks: Lupita Nyong'o on Possibility of Us Sequel
Nyong'o said it was "very very very challenging" for her to tackle the two characters in the same film.
Image: Instagram
Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o has ruled out a sequel to her horror blockbuster "Us".
The film was directed by Jordan Peele and features Nyong'o in the double role of Adelaide Wilson and her doppleganger Red.
During Deadline's Contenders event, the 36-year-old actor was asked about the possibility of a sequel, to which, she said, "No thanks. Red is dead."
"Us" follows Wilson, a woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband, Gabe and their two children for an idyllic summer getaway but things start going awry as they are confronted by their doppelgangers.
"I had to hold down both sides of the argument. I had to be the offender and the offended. It was about understanding the emotional landscape of each character but also having a very strict discipline to play both physically and mentally," she added.
The actor said the film explores the concept of inner demons by presenting them on screen in the form of the couple's dopplegangers.
"This movie is an externalization of our monster. It's a movie that explores who we think of as the enemy. Often times we're very eager to paint people across the border, or from a different religion, or a different creed, or culture, as the enemy.
"It's easier to project that. But what happens when we look at ourselves? What are the enemies within ourselves?" Nyong'o said.
