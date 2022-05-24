No Ticket Price Hike Or Special Screenings For F3, Says Producer Dil Raju

The makers of F3 have decided not to have special shows and screenings for the film. Apart from that, they have also decided on ticket prices and decided not to hike them. In the last few months, several big-budget films released in theatres with hikes in ticket prices.

However, Dil Raju believes the hike has pushed the audience away from theatres. And therefore, ticket prices for F3 will not be increased. According to reports, the producers of F3 have decided to use standard prices for F3.

According to sources, the film will also not see any premieres in the US. It is set to release worldwide at 8 AM Indian time. Devi Sri Prasad is providing the music for this fun entertainer. Tamannaah, Mehreen, and Sonal Chauhan are the lead heroines in the film. The film is going to be released on May 27.

The pre-release business of the film stands at around Rs 60 crores. Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Ali, and Sonal Chauhan are going to be in key roles in the movie.

Daggubati Venkatesh and Mega Prince Varun Tej are going to play the male leads in the film. Directed by renowned and successful director Anil Ravipudi, the interest in the movie is universal.

