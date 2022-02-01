'No Time for Fake Shows': Kasthuri Shankar on Not Being Part of Big Boss Ultimate

Bigg Boss Ultimate, the inaugural season of the OTT version of BB Tamil, is now available on Disney+Hotstar exclusively. On Sunday, January 30, the show, which marks Kamal Haasan’s digital debut, opened with a lot of fanfare.

Bigg Boss Ultimate is bringing back some of the most well-known and well-liked contestants from previous seasons. It’s giving them a second chance to capture the coveted title and redeem themselves.

Amid the buzz around Big Boss Ultimate, someone on Twitter asked Kasthuri Shankar, who was a participant of Big Boss Tamil season 3, why she was not on the show. Replying to this question Kashturi Shankar said, “Well, I have a family and fulfilling work to attend to. No time for toxicity then or now. And certainly, no time to run behind fake show TVs for payment. You need to take your twisted expectations elsewhere."

Well, I have a family and fulfilling work to attend to. No time for toxicity then or now. And certainly no time to run behind fake show TVs for payment. You need to take your twisted expectations elsewhere.#BiggBossUltimate https://t.co/IyJdKMCUNE— Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) January 31, 2022

Kasthuri Shankar was quite upfront in her reply. She has always been like this. She is known for her straightforward answers.

Kasthuri has presented quiz shows, including Vina Vidai Vettai and Vina Vidai Vettai Juniors. She is a popular TV commentator, too. Kasthuri had entered the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil as a wildcard entry in 2019 after refusing the offer to feature on the Tamil reality television show Bigg Boss Tamil in 2018.

Kasthuri frequently presents her opinions on social issues and also writes newspaper columns. Her tweets have sparked debate in the media on different occasions.

Speaking of Big Boss Ultimate, at least 14 competitors have entered the show, which will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar 24 hours a day, seven days a week for 45 days.

The contestants are Suresh Chakraborty, Abhinay, Niroop, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Balaji Murugadoss, Juliana, Suruthi, Anita Sampath, Thamarai, Shariq, Balaji T, Snehan, Suja, and Abirami.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.