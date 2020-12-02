No Time to Bond on Christopher Nolan's Set, Says Dimple Kapadia

Veteran Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia says there is no time to bond while working on the set of filmmaker Christopher Nolan. The actress worked with Nolan on his much-awaited film Tenet.

"There is no time to bond," Dimple told IANS while giving a glimpse of the work style on Nolan's set.

"It is Nolan's set. You don't bond here, you work here, you just work. There are early calls, like 4am, and finish work. There is non-stop hard work. By the time you are done, you are ready to collapse," she added.

Dubbed as "an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage", Nolan's new film takes one on a thrilling time-bending mission with two secret agents, essayed by Robert Pattinson and John David Washington.

In the film, Dimple is seen as Priya, who is crucial to the narrative. Her character emerges as a deadly person, splashed with various shades of grey.

Talking about her own experience, she said: "When I am working, I become the baby of the set. I don't know why. They took care of me. There was a lot of love and affection and care."

The Warner Bros. Pictures also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy. It has been shot across seven countries -- India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway.

The film is scheduled to release in India on December 4. It will be available to the Indian audience in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.