'No Time To Die' Poster Brings James Bond Back in His Element

James Bond is returning in his 25th cinematic outing. No Time To Die, starring Daniel Craig as MI 6 super spy, will be coming to cinemas on November 2020 and a new movie poster was launched recently which shows Bond in his element, armed with lethal weapon.

Bond is seen pointing a sniper in the new poster. His figure is against a wall as he moves in and out of shadows, in search of enemies of the state. The intensity in his eyes as he closes in on the target is worth noticing.

In the new Bond movie, Oscar winner Rami Malek is playing the villain. His character goes by the name Safin. Blofeld, currently played by Christoph Waltz, will also return as antagonist in No Time To Die.

Is the mysterious Safin (Rami Malek) 007’s most terrifying adversary yet? #NoTimeToDie in cinemas this November. pic.twitter.com/Jin07Kfp8i — James Bond (@007) September 14, 2020

Here's the new No Time To Die trailer.

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and also brings back Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter. Ana de Armas is playing the role of CIA Agent Paloma and Lashana Lynch is '00' agent Nomi. It is reported that Lynch will be given Bond's licence to kill in the next film of the franchise.