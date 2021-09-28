No Time To Die: Royals, Stars to Walk Red Carpet at London Premiere of Daniel Craig's Film

After several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Daniel Craig starrer No Time to Die will release worldwide in theatres in the first week of October. In India, the film is releasing before the rest of the world on October 1st. Ahead of its release in the United Kingdom, the makers have announced a grand premiere of the film in London on Tuesday. The Bond film is one of the most hotly anticipated premieres for the UK industry. It has been reported that along with Hollywood stars, members of the British Royal family will also walk the red carpet.

Craig, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris are expected to hit the red carpet in London, alongside Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker-Bowles. Historically, the Royals have been known to attend the premiere of James Bond films, with Princess Diana famously attending the premiere of James Bond film The Living Daylights in 1987 in an Emanuels gown.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the premiere will stream on Facebook. The social media platform has secured access to the live red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday and will broadcast the event on both Facebook and through Oculus Venues, an experiential space for the Facebook-backed Oculus VR headset, reports variety.com.

The movie was originally slated to debut in April 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic pushed its release to November 2020, and then again to April 2021. In January, the film was delayed again to October. The film premieres in the UK on Friday in UK and on October 8 in the US.

(With IANS inputs)

