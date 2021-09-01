No Time To Die Trailer: Daniel Craig as James Bond Looking to Exit the Franchise with a Bang

A new trailer of upcoming 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, has been launched by Universal Pictures. The movie has been delayed several times due to production issues and then the pandemic, but is finally set to release theatrically worldwide on September 30. It marks Daniel Craig’s last outing as super spy James Bond, Agent 007.

The synopsis of the movie reads: In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain Safin armed with dangerous new technology.

The trailer has some really nice-looking action sequences and great cinematography. Some death defying stunts and cutting edge tech display are packed to make it an out-an-out entertainer and something worth visiting cinemas for. The new trailer also has Safin (Rami Malek) talking with an accent. His face has marks which is one of the signatures of a Bond villain. The No Time To Die trailer will certainly leave you wanting for more.

The 25th installment of the fictional British spy saga has seen its release postponed several times due to the pandemic. It was originally set for a London premiere last March, ahead of a global rollout the following month, before that was pushed back by subsequent waves of coronavirus around the world.

