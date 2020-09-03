No Time To Die Trailer: Daniel Craig Is Back With James Bond's Biggest Mission Yet

The 25th James Bond film 'No Time To Die' is Daniel Craig's swan-song as the British spy. However, by the looks of the trailer, the actor intends it to be his grandest mission yet.

The new trailer of 'No Time To Die' starts with James Bond in a fortress with bullets showering on him and a car set to crush him. Even though the trailer celebrates Craig in full glory, it also shows very promising performances by Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch, who is reported to be carrying Craig's baton forward. However, the most captivating among all is Rami Malek with his German accent and diabolical villain Safin, who plans on killing millions. Ralph Fiennes makes a brief but chillung appearance.

Take a look at the trailer below:

'No Time To Die' is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and also stars Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishlaw, Naomie Harris, Christopher Waltz and Billy Magnussen among others. The film is slated to release in November 2020 but the date has not been fixed yet.