No Wedding Reception for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Says Anil Dhawan

After Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's lavish wedding ceremony in Alibaug, it was widely reported that the couple will be throwing a reception for the members of the film fraternity on February 2nd in Mumbai. However, Varun's uncle Anil Dhawan has refuted the reports and added that everyone is busy in the family.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Anil said, “Aisa kuch nahin hai (Nothing like that is happening). Hoga toh uska date dekhenge (If it happens, we’ll decide on the date), everybody is busy with their respective things. Whatever you’ll are hearing is not true.”

Varun and Natasha tied the knot on Sunday, January 24 at Alibaug’s luxurious resort The Mansion House. The wedding was a strictly private affair with about 50 guests present in the ceremony. Select friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli, Manish Malhotra and Shashank Khaitan, amongst others, were present at the event.

The highly anticipated first photos were shared by Varun on Instagram, who wrote, "Life long love just became official."

He also shared pictures from the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony in adorable posts.

Previously, Anil was the first one from the Dhawan family to confirm Varun's wedding with Natasha. “This is the last marriage in our family from Varun’s generation. Rohit (Dhawan, Varun’s elder brother) got married, my children got married and my elder brother's kids are also married. Toh yeh complete circle ho jayega (this will be a complete circle),” he had told the publication.