Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

No, You Aren’t Supposed to Do That: Saif Ali Khan to Paparazzi on Clicking Son Taimur’s Photos

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur will turn three years old on December 20 this year.

IANS

Updated:August 24, 2019, 7:44 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
No, You Aren’t Supposed to Do That: Saif Ali Khan to Paparazzi on Clicking Son Taimur’s Photos
Saif Ali Khan with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is an online sensation and paparazzi favourite, but the constant media glare on the two-year-old kid bothers them.

A now-deleted video of Saif scolding shutterbugs was shared widely on social media recently. In the clip, Saif is seen giving Taimur a piggy ride and walking towards the media, and can be heard saying, "No, no not outside the house please, like we promised. No, enough, you are not supposed to do that."

Menwhile, Taimur is smiling and waving to the photographers, like he’s now grown accustomed to do.

Saif had earlier expressed concern over the growing paparazzi culture in India. He wondered how people could be so interested in Taimur's life. "The media's constant attention to him does not really bother me, but it would be better if it was not there. If the media likes it, people like it, I am okay with it. But I won't be interested in someone else's kids so much.

“On one level, it is nice that he makes people laugh and smile, but on another level, why is so much attention given to a kid? Why are we so interested in a little kid? I don't understand," Saif told IANS earlier.

On the professional front, he will next be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Om Raut’s Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior and Tabu in his home production Jawaani Jaaneman.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram