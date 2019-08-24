No, You Aren’t Supposed to Do That: Saif Ali Khan to Paparazzi on Clicking Son Taimur’s Photos

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is an online sensation and paparazzi favourite, but the constant media glare on the two-year-old kid bothers them.

A now-deleted video of Saif scolding shutterbugs was shared widely on social media recently. In the clip, Saif is seen giving Taimur a piggy ride and walking towards the media, and can be heard saying, "No, no not outside the house please, like we promised. No, enough, you are not supposed to do that."

Menwhile, Taimur is smiling and waving to the photographers, like he’s now grown accustomed to do.

Saif had earlier expressed concern over the growing paparazzi culture in India. He wondered how people could be so interested in Taimur's life. "The media's constant attention to him does not really bother me, but it would be better if it was not there. If the media likes it, people like it, I am okay with it. But I won't be interested in someone else's kids so much.

“On one level, it is nice that he makes people laugh and smile, but on another level, why is so much attention given to a kid? Why are we so interested in a little kid? I don't understand," Saif told IANS earlier.

On the professional front, he will next be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Om Raut’s Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior and Tabu in his home production Jawaani Jaaneman.

