1-min read

Noah Centineo Has Major Competition in Netflix's To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You Trailer 2

The sequel of To All the Boys I Loved Before has a love triangle among the characters of Noah Centineo, Lana Condor and Jordan Fisher.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2020, 2:09 PM IST
Noah Centineo Has Major Competition in Netflix's To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You Trailer 2
Images: Twitter

The sequel to To All The Boys I Loved Before is all set to drop right before Valentine's Day, giving all young couples something new to watch on February 14. The first film was a smash hit and anticipation around the sequel has reached its peak. Netflix dropped the first trailer of To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You some time ago, giving a sneak peak into the plotline of the second film.

In trailer no 2, which dropped on January 22, we go further into the love triangle that forms the basis of the story of the sequel. Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) have finally dropped all pretenses and are a full-blown couple now, complete with romantic dates, hearts and flowers.

While Lara Jean is trying to deal with the fact that she's finally landed the cutest guy in school, a cute face from her own past pops up. Well, she wrote a number of letters, all diligently mailed out by her little sister, so this was bound to happen, sooner rather than later. John Ambrose Mclaren (Jordan Fisher), one of Lara's pre-teen crushes, responds to her letter and decides to return to her life.

What follows is a sort of competition between Peter and John, as Lara struggles to deal with her feelings for both. The premise of this rom-com is old, but might just get a fresh treatment in the hands of director Michael Fimognari. Hype around the sequel is huge, thanks to the first film's popularity.

It is said to be based on Jenny Han's 2015 novel P.S. I Still Love You, but looks nothing like the film made on that novel before. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will release on February 12.

Watch the trailer here:

