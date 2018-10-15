Nobody Could Mess Around With Me and Get Away With It: Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar believes every woman must be given the dignity she deserves. In the midst of the #MeToo wave in India, she says nobody could mess around with her and get away with it.Excerpts from the interview:A. Who would know me better than my sister? She has been a part of my life almost from my birth. Meena's daughter Rachna is very close to me. Rachna has accompanied me to many concerts. She is doing the English version of my biography which will be out soon.A. And Hindi too. We are thinking of (journalist) Ambrish Mishra for the Hindi translation. I would want the book to reach out to the maximum number of my well-wishers, supporters and fans.A. (Laughs) Not exactly. Woh bechare ab rahe nahin (the poor chap is no more). But he had it coming. He was spreading rumours about him and me which had no truth to it. I confronted him. When I was young, I had a temper. No one could mess around with me and get away with it.A. I truly believe a working woman must be given the dignity, respect and space she deserves. If anyone denies her that space, he must be taught a lesson.A. I am not happy with any of the books that are written about me. These authors have not even asked me if they can write books on me. And then they have written whatever they wanted, without confirming or cross-checking facts. Some of these books have been offensive and we have even considered legal action against them.A. Not really. Not the entire truth. Because there are lives of others and their families involved. One has to consider the sentiments of those whose lives are affected.A. Perhaps. But the solution is not to lie. But to be honest with restraint. To not disclose certain areas of one's life is not dishonest. It is being discreet. But you're right. There is a scarcity of good biographies on the greats of our cinema.A. Oh so many... Kundal Lal Saigal, Dilip Kumar, my father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar.From the past, Meena Kumari. From the present, Hema Malini.