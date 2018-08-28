Nobody Wants to Cast Me in Films: Milind Soman

Supermodel-actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman says filmmakers do not cast him more often in their films perhaps because he does not have a good network in mainstream Bollywood."Nobody wants to cast me in films, yes that is true. I do not know why, but that is the reality," Milind told IANS."Once in a while, film offers come to me and I do that. I am interested in performance though... I like acting. It is a well-paid job and according to some people, I am good at it," he added.Milind had famously featured in the music video Made In India. He also featured in films like Bheja Fry, David, Bajirao Mastani and Chef, along with some TV shows like Captain Vyom, Noorjahan and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi x 3.What is the reason behind such less visibility in films?"I think people do not associate me with the mainstream... Only the urban people (maybe). I do not have friends and network with the commercial cinema world. In every business, the network is important," he explained.Asked if there is any new filmmaker that he wishes to collaborate with, Milind said: "I do not know any of them. In fact, I do not watch films."Perhaps that is the potential reason why people do not cast me in the film. I am one of those people who love to act in the film but does not want to watch the film.""I think in a year, I watch maximum three films, that too superhero films."