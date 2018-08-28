English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nobody Wants to Cast Me in Films: Milind Soman
Milind Soman says filmmakers do not cast him more often in their films perhaps because he does not have a good network in mainstream Bollywood.
Courtesy: Facebook/Milind Soman
Loading...
Supermodel-actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman says filmmakers do not cast him more often in their films perhaps because he does not have a good network in mainstream Bollywood.
"Nobody wants to cast me in films, yes that is true. I do not know why, but that is the reality," Milind told IANS.
"Once in a while, film offers come to me and I do that. I am interested in performance though... I like acting. It is a well-paid job and according to some people, I am good at it," he added.
Milind had famously featured in the music video Made In India. He also featured in films like Bheja Fry, David, Bajirao Mastani and Chef, along with some TV shows like Captain Vyom, Noorjahan and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi x 3.
What is the reason behind such less visibility in films?
"I think people do not associate me with the mainstream... Only the urban people (maybe). I do not have friends and network with the commercial cinema world. In every business, the network is important," he explained.
Asked if there is any new filmmaker that he wishes to collaborate with, Milind said: "I do not know any of them. In fact, I do not watch films.
"Perhaps that is the potential reason why people do not cast me in the film. I am one of those people who love to act in the film but does not want to watch the film."
"I think in a year, I watch maximum three films, that too superhero films."
Also Watch
"Nobody wants to cast me in films, yes that is true. I do not know why, but that is the reality," Milind told IANS.
"Once in a while, film offers come to me and I do that. I am interested in performance though... I like acting. It is a well-paid job and according to some people, I am good at it," he added.
Milind had famously featured in the music video Made In India. He also featured in films like Bheja Fry, David, Bajirao Mastani and Chef, along with some TV shows like Captain Vyom, Noorjahan and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi x 3.
What is the reason behind such less visibility in films?
"I think people do not associate me with the mainstream... Only the urban people (maybe). I do not have friends and network with the commercial cinema world. In every business, the network is important," he explained.
Asked if there is any new filmmaker that he wishes to collaborate with, Milind said: "I do not know any of them. In fact, I do not watch films.
"Perhaps that is the potential reason why people do not cast me in the film. I am one of those people who love to act in the film but does not want to watch the film."
"I think in a year, I watch maximum three films, that too superhero films."
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in This 'Between the Shots' Moment from Bharat
- Ethan Hawke Takes a Dig at Hugh Jackman's Logan, Says It Was a 'Fine' Superhero Film
- Gold: Have not Left TV, I am Just Busy With Films, Says Mouni Roy
- Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android
- Asus Zenfone 5Z Gets Major Software Update: Face Unlock, Camera Improvements And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...