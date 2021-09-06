Nomadland Director Chloe Zhao's Marvel Film Eternals to See Diwali Release

The much talked about action-adventure film Eternals by Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is all set to light up screens in India on November 5 as it is set for a Diwali release. Eternals is slated to release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Chloe Zhao, who won several honours such as the Academy Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Director for Nomadland, is helming the film. Eternals is her fourth movie as a director. Her other credits include Songs My Brothers Taught Me and The Rider.

The film, which is intended to be the 26th film in the MCU, stars Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington. The story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

Not just the visual spectacle that it offers, Eternals is also being hailed as one of the most diverse films from the MCU to date. Earlier, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had stressed increasing diversity in his cinematic universe and seems like the first steps are in the right direction. For instance, Salma Hayek is playing a superhero in Eternals. She may be the first woman in her 50s to wear a suit. Kumail had earlier shared that a scene features his character with 50 other South Asian actors in a Bollywood dance sequence. A glimpse of it is also shared in the Eternals trailer. Kumail shared that he was glad to be doing that particular scene. He said that it had a “strong sense of representation."

The Asian region is one of the biggest markets of revenue for Marvel films and with Chloe Zhao directing Eternals, she becomes the first South Asian to direct an MCU film.

