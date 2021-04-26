Nomadland to Sound of Metal, 2021's Oscar Winning Films and Where to Stream Them

The 93rd Academy Awards concluded amid the coronavirus pandemic by honouring the best in cinema. Apart from having a completely different structure and sequence, the Oscars also saw a diverse range of winners, which included history-making first time wins in the form of Chloé Zhao who became the first Asian woman to win Best Director.

Other films to bag multiple awards were Soul, Black Bottom, and Sound of Metal. While films like Promising Young Woman, The Father and Minari are yet to release on streaming platforms, we take a look at the other Oscar-winning films and where they can be streamed.

Nomadland (Disney+ Hotstar)

Nomadland follows a woman who embarks on a journey to find solace outside the traditional structure of a family.

Director Chloé Zhao made history at the Oscars by becoming the first woman of colour and the second woman filmmaker to win the Best Director Award at the ceremony. The film’s lead Frances McDormand bagged the Best Actress Trophy, making it her third win in this category after Fargo and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Nomadland also won the Best Picture award. The film will release on the platform on April 30.

Soul (Disney+ Hotstar)

An animated fantasy comedy film by Pixar Animation Studios, Soul tells the story of a middle school teacher with a love for Jazz music, who finds himself trapped in a new world that is somewhere between Earth and the afterlife. Directed by Pete Docter, Soul won the award for the Best Animated Feature Film and Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross walked away with the Oscar for the Best Original Score for this film. Soul also happens to be the first Pixar film with an African-American protagonist.

Tenet (Amazon Prime Video)

Christopher Nolan’s science fiction action thriller film, Tenet, won the award for Best Visual Effects at the 93rd Academy Awards. It revolves around a secret agent who learns to manipulate the flow of time to prevent life-threatening attack from the future. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Indian actress Dimple Kapadia.

Sound of Metal (Amazon Prime Video)

Darius Marder’s Sound of Metal revolves around a metal drummer (Riz Ahmed) who starts to lose his hearing. The film bagged two awards - for Best Sound and Best Film Editing to Mikkel E.G. Nielsen. Sound of Metal also had a couple of other nominations including the Best Actor Nomination for Riz Ahmed, making him the first Muslim to be nominated for the Oscars in the lead category.

Another Round (BookMyShow Stream)

Another Round is an international co-production between Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden and it received the award for the Best Foreign Language Film. Directed by Thomas Vinterberg, the film focuses on a group of four friends who test a bizarre theory of improving their lives by maintaining a constant alcohol level in their body.

Judas and the Black Messiah (BookMyShow Stream)

Judas and the Black Messiah is a biographical drama by Shaka King that tells the story of Bill O’Neal who infiltrates the Black Panther Party. Daniel Kaluuya walked with the Best Supporting Actor for the film, and singer-songwriter H.E.R(Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson) along with D’Mile and Tiara Thomas won the Best Original Song award for the track “Fight for You”.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom starring late actor Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis revolves around “Mother of the Blues" Ma Rainey and her band. It is a dramatic retelling of one of her recording sessions in Chicago in the 1920s. It won the awards for the Best Makeup and the Best Costume Design. This film also happens to be Boseman’s last film before he passed away last year after battling cancer for four years.

Two Distant Strangers (Netflix)

Two Distant Starnagers by Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe took home the award for the Best Live Action Short Film. This sci-fi short deals with the issue of racism and the deaths of Black Americans in police encounters through a man who gets trapped in a time loop.

If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)

This animated short film by Will McCormack and Michael Govier show two grieving parents trying to cope up after the death of their child who was killed in a school shooting. It received the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film.

Colette (BookMyShow Stream)

The 24 minutes short documentary by Anthony Giacchino shows the journey of former French Resistance member Colette Marin Catherine who travels to Germany after 74 years. It won the award for the Best Documentary Short Subject making it the first film produced by a video game studio to get a place at the Oscars.

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

In this hour-long documentary, we see filmmaker Craig Foster forging a relationship with an octopus in South Africa for over a year. Directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, it won the award for the Best Documentary Feature.

Mank (Netflix)

Mank is a biographical comedy based on Citizen Kane’s screenplay writer Herman J. Mankiewicz. This David Fincher directorial stars Gary Oldman in the titular role and won the award for the Best Production Design (Donald Graham Burt) and Best Cinematography (Erik Messerschmidt) at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here