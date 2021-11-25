'Non-Payment Of Dues, Bullying...': Apurva Nemlekar On Why She Quit Ratris Khel Chale

Popular actor Apurva Nemlekar has left the show Ratris Khel Chale, a Marathi supernatural thriller drama, that airs on Zee Marathi. Apurva left her fans and viewers of the serial in shock as she penned a lengthy note on what forced her to quit the show. In a three-page note shared on Instagram, she has made allegations against the makers of the show and TV channel. She has cited non-clearance of her payment dues and bullying by a few co-stars on the sets of the show.

Apurva was playing the character of Shevanta in Ratris Khel Chale. In the notes, she asserted that she had a lot of fun and satisfaction playing this role. She said that essaying the character of Shevanta was easy for her.

“The novelty between the roles, the various aspects of the persona line, the different shades made Shevanta immortal in the audience. The role of Shevanta gave me a lot,” she said on the first page of the note.

Apurva explained what went wrong, making her take this “unfavourable decision” of quitting the show and stop playing the character of Shevanta that gave her immense popularity among the Marathi audience. She herself said that she had gained 10kg weight for the role of Shevanta. However, her co-artists on the set mocked her.

She explained on the second page of the note, She said, “I had gained 10 kg for the role of Shevanta… While working on the sets, some newcomers and some senior artists have mocked me for no reason. Some of their comments were deliberately repeated in such a way that I felt so bad.”

Apurva said the action were taken by seniors but concerned newcomers “did not even express a simple apology"

On the third and final page of the note, Apurva said that travelling for the shooting of the show was also becoming difficult for her.

“I was wasting my precious time for a whole month for the shoot in Sawantwadi in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra,” she said.

She also lambasted the channel and the production house for not giving her payment cheques.

