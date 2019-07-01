Dangal Actress Zaira Wasim: None of My Social Media Accounts Were Hacked

Zaira Wasim, who recently hit the headlines after her post about ‘disassociation’ with Bollywood, says that she herself handles her social media accounts and none of them were hacked. On Monday, she tweeted, “This to clarify that none of my social media accounts were or are hacked and are being handled by me personally. Kindly refrain from believing or sharing claims that state otherwise! Thanks.”

This to clarify that none of my social media accounts were or are hacked and are being handled by me personally. Kindly refrain from believing or sharing claims that state otherwise! Thanks. — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) July 1, 2019

This tweet comes after the reports of her manager allegedly telling a section of media that her account was hacked. The manager later clarified his statement and told ANI, “We have never said that her account was hacked. We just said that we would definitely like to know what has happened. And the post was done by her.”

Zaira, who got a solid footing in Bollywood after her performances in films such as Dangal and Secret Superstar, on Sunday, wrote a lengthy post on Instagram in which she said that she is “not truly happy with this (her) identity i.e my (her) line of work."

Tuhin Mishra, manager of #ZairaWasim, on reports that her Twitter account was hacked: We have never said that her account was hacked. We just said that we would definitely like to know what has happened. And the post was done by her. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/vruqIG8kwB — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

"Five years ago I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped my foot in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me. I started to become the prime candidate of public attention, I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for the youth," wrote Zaira.

"However, that's never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure, which I had just started to explore and understand," she said.

The 18-year-old actress also said, “For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else. As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle, it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here.”

"This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of 'imaan' (faith). While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my 'imaan', my relationship with my religion was threatened," she added.

Wasim said as she continued to "ignorantly pass through" while trying to convince herself that what she was doing was okay and was not really affecting her, "I lost all the 'Barakah' (blessing) from my life".

"I was constantly battling with my soul to reconcile my thoughts and instincts to fix a static picture of my 'imaan' and I failed miserably, not just once but a hundred times... I kept procrastinating by tricking and deluding my conscience into the idea that I know what I am doing doesn't feel right but assumed that I will put an end to this whenever the time feels right and I continued to put myself in a vulnerable position where it was always so easy to succumb to the environment that damaged my peace, 'imaan' and my relationship with Allah (God)," she said.

