LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

None of the Avengers Can Beat Thanos' Hilarious #10YearChallenge, See Post

After Marvel shared the pictures of Avengers: Endgame characters, Josh Brolin who plays Thanos takes on the #10YearChallenge.

News18.com

Updated:January 20, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
None of the Avengers Can Beat Thanos' Hilarious #10YearChallenge, See Post
A still of Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War
Loading...
#10YearChallenge is the current trend which is taking over the Internet and how. Popular names from both Bollywood and Hollywood are sharing pictures of themselves at present along with the pictures from a decade ago. Not far behind superheroes and super-villains are ruling social media sharing their contrasting pictures. After Marvel shared the pictures of Avengers: Endgame characters, Josh Brolin who plays Thanos shared his transformation over the decade.

Sharing the pictures he wrote, "Wow. It’s been ten years. I look at myself back then and I can’t even believe it: no discipline, that hair, even the necklace. Haha. I don’t know what I was thinking. The right supplements, listening to Super Soul Sunday Podcast and following David Goggins has really thrown me onto the right path. My head’s just in a different place now. I really like about half of the people I meet. About 50%. Yeah, about half. #10yearchallenge #growthmindset #bigpicture"

Thanos 10 Year Challenge

Earlier completing the #10YearChallenge, Marvel shared pictures of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Nick Fury and Agent Coulson.

Also read: Marvel Takes #10YearChallenge, Shares Pictures of Avengers Endgame Characters

Likewise, Ryan Reynolds who essays the role of Deadpool completed the challenge for Wolverine played by Hugh Jackman.

Reynolds took to social media to post a picture of Jackman as Wolverine in X-Men Origins: Wolverine alongside a picture of his grave in Logan. He wrote, "Hey @RealHughJackman, took care of your "Ten Year Challenge" for you." He also added a picture of Colossus saying, "don’t think I forgot about you, Colossus."

Also read: Ryan 'Deadpool' Reynolds' #10YearChallenge For Hugh Jackman as Wolverine Will Break Your Heart

In the Meantime, Marvel's last Avengers film, Avengers: Infinity War took the audience in a state a shock when Mad Titan acquired all the Infinity Stones and wiped half of the universe with a snap of his fingers.

Will the disintegrated Avengers resurrect and will they be powerful enough to defeat Thanos? We'll find out in Avengers: Endgame which hits the screens in April 2019.

Follow @news18movies for more

Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram