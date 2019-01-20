English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
None of the Avengers Can Beat Thanos' Hilarious #10YearChallenge, See Post
After Marvel shared the pictures of Avengers: Endgame characters, Josh Brolin who plays Thanos takes on the #10YearChallenge.
A still of Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War
Loading...
#10YearChallenge is the current trend which is taking over the Internet and how. Popular names from both Bollywood and Hollywood are sharing pictures of themselves at present along with the pictures from a decade ago. Not far behind superheroes and super-villains are ruling social media sharing their contrasting pictures. After Marvel shared the pictures of Avengers: Endgame characters, Josh Brolin who plays Thanos shared his transformation over the decade.
Sharing the pictures he wrote, "Wow. It’s been ten years. I look at myself back then and I can’t even believe it: no discipline, that hair, even the necklace. Haha. I don’t know what I was thinking. The right supplements, listening to Super Soul Sunday Podcast and following David Goggins has really thrown me onto the right path. My head’s just in a different place now. I really like about half of the people I meet. About 50%. Yeah, about half. #10yearchallenge #growthmindset #bigpicture"
Earlier completing the #10YearChallenge, Marvel shared pictures of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Nick Fury and Agent Coulson.
Also read: Marvel Takes #10YearChallenge, Shares Pictures of Avengers Endgame Characters
Likewise, Ryan Reynolds who essays the role of Deadpool completed the challenge for Wolverine played by Hugh Jackman.
Reynolds took to social media to post a picture of Jackman as Wolverine in X-Men Origins: Wolverine alongside a picture of his grave in Logan. He wrote, "Hey @RealHughJackman, took care of your "Ten Year Challenge" for you." He also added a picture of Colossus saying, "don’t think I forgot about you, Colossus."
Also read: Ryan 'Deadpool' Reynolds' #10YearChallenge For Hugh Jackman as Wolverine Will Break Your Heart
In the Meantime, Marvel's last Avengers film, Avengers: Infinity War took the audience in a state a shock when Mad Titan acquired all the Infinity Stones and wiped half of the universe with a snap of his fingers.
Will the disintegrated Avengers resurrect and will they be powerful enough to defeat Thanos? We'll find out in Avengers: Endgame which hits the screens in April 2019.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Sharing the pictures he wrote, "Wow. It’s been ten years. I look at myself back then and I can’t even believe it: no discipline, that hair, even the necklace. Haha. I don’t know what I was thinking. The right supplements, listening to Super Soul Sunday Podcast and following David Goggins has really thrown me onto the right path. My head’s just in a different place now. I really like about half of the people I meet. About 50%. Yeah, about half. #10yearchallenge #growthmindset #bigpicture"
Earlier completing the #10YearChallenge, Marvel shared pictures of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Nick Fury and Agent Coulson.
Also read: Marvel Takes #10YearChallenge, Shares Pictures of Avengers Endgame Characters
Likewise, Ryan Reynolds who essays the role of Deadpool completed the challenge for Wolverine played by Hugh Jackman.
Reynolds took to social media to post a picture of Jackman as Wolverine in X-Men Origins: Wolverine alongside a picture of his grave in Logan. He wrote, "Hey @RealHughJackman, took care of your "Ten Year Challenge" for you." He also added a picture of Colossus saying, "don’t think I forgot about you, Colossus."
Also read: Ryan 'Deadpool' Reynolds' #10YearChallenge For Hugh Jackman as Wolverine Will Break Your Heart
In the Meantime, Marvel's last Avengers film, Avengers: Infinity War took the audience in a state a shock when Mad Titan acquired all the Infinity Stones and wiped half of the universe with a snap of his fingers.
Will the disintegrated Avengers resurrect and will they be powerful enough to defeat Thanos? We'll find out in Avengers: Endgame which hits the screens in April 2019.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sreesanth on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul Statements on Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar is Equally Responsible
- Bumrah Bowls the Best Yorker in World Cricket Currently - Akram
- Sushant Singh Rajput's Upcoming Film Rifleman in Legal Trouble
- Sridevi Bungalow: Janhvi Kapoor Walks Away When Asked About Priya Prakash Varrier Film
- 'Mahi Maar Raha Hai': Twitter Hails Dhoni as India Register Historic ODI Series Win in Australia
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results