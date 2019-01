None of the Avengers Can Beat Thanos' Hilarious #10YearChallenge, See Post

#10YearChallenge is the current trend which is taking over the Internet and how. Popular names from both Bollywood and Hollywood are sharing pictures of themselves at present along with the pictures from a decade ago. Not far behind superheroes and super-villains are ruling social media sharing their contrasting pictures. After Marvel shared the pictures of Avengers: Endgame characters, Josh Brolin who plays Thanos shared his transformation over the decade.Sharing the pictures he wrote, "Wow. It’s been ten years. I look at myself back then and I can’t even believe it: no discipline, that hair, even the necklace. Haha. I don’t know what I was thinking. The right supplements, listening to Super Soul Sunday Podcast and following David Goggins has really thrown me onto the right path. My head’s just in a different place now. I really like about half of the people I meet. About 50%. Yeah, about half. #10yearchallenge #growthmindset #bigpicture"Earlier completing the #10YearChallenge, Marvel shared pictures of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Nick Fury and Agent Coulson.Likewise, Ryan Reynolds who essays the role of Deadpool completed the challenge for Wolverine played by Hugh Jackman.Reynolds took to social media to post a picture of Jackman as Wolverine in X-Men Origins: Wolverine alongside a picture of his grave in Logan. He wrote, "Hey @RealHughJackman, took care of your "Ten Year Challenge" for you." He also added a picture of Colossus saying, "don’t think I forgot about you, Colossus."In the Meantime, Marvel's last Avengers film, Avengers: Infinity War took the audience in a state a shock when Mad Titan acquired all the Infinity Stones and wiped half of the universe with a snap of his fingers.Will the disintegrated Avengers resurrect and will they be powerful enough to defeat Thanos? We'll find out in Avengers: Endgame which hits the screens in April 2019.Follow @news18movies for moreCatch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.