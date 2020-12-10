Noomi Rapace Toplining New Supernatural Horror Film 'You Won't Be Alone'

Los Angeles: Swedish starNoomi Rapace will lead the upcoming supernatural horror “You Won’t Be Alone”, which has been acquired Focus Feature. Rapace, known for movies such as “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo”, “Bright” and “Prometheus”, stars alongside Anamaria Marinca, Alice Englert, Carloto Cotta, Felix Maritaud and Sara Klimoska, reported Deadline.

The English language movie is directed by Australian-Macedonian filmmaker Goran Stolevski in his feature film debut. Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th century Macedonia, the film follows a young witch who is left to go feral in the woods.

Curious about life as a human, she accidentally kills a peasant in the village, then takes her shape to see what life is like in her skin. This ignites her deep-seated curiosity to experience life inside the bodies of others. Kristina Ceyton and Sam Jennings of Causeway Films is producing. Balkanic Media’s Jonathan English is co-producer.

Rapace is executive producing the movie along with Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Stephen Kelliher, Michelle Pearce, Dale Roberts, Jonathan Page and Bryce Menzies.