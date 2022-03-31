Noorani Chehra: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Pens Heartfelt Note as He Announces Wrap on Nupur Sanon Co-starrer

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his versatile roles. The actor recently won his fans’ hearts as he travelled in a Mumbai local train in a viral video. The actor often shares glimpses of his professional and personal life on social media. On Wednesday, the Kick actor took to his social media and shared wrap-up glimpses of ‘Noorani Chehra’ he was shooting for. He penned down a heartfelt note for the team.

“It’s a wrap to one of the most joyous experience filming #NooraniChehra.It was more fun filled because of the amazing Co-actors @nupursanon @sonnalliseygall @jassie.gill @aasifkhan_1 @dollyahluwalia @officialzakirhussain #ShaguftaAli @ram_naresh_diwakar & others

& the coolest Director to work with @navaniatsingh. A special mention to the most wonderful Producers @kumarmangatpathak #RajeevMalhotra @sharmadeepakr @suniel9 @gorgeousneeta. A fun ride comes to an end, see you all in theatre,” wrote Nawazuddin in his Instagram post.

The pictures see Nawazuddin along with other actors in the film including Nupur Sanon, Sonalli Seygall, Jassie Gill among others. The snaps show the team of the film as they celebrate the wrap of Noorani Chehra. As soon as the post was shared on social media, scores of Nawaz’s fans chimed into the comments section and dropped red heart and fire emoticons while congratulating him on the conclusion of the film’s shooting. While one wrote, “Congrats brotha!," another said, “Congratulations."

Advertisement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been garnering immense love from the audience after looking at his phenomenal performance in the recently released trailer of ‘Heropanti 2.’

Besides the Tiger Shroff starrer, Nawazuddin also has ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ in the pipeline. Produced under the banner of Kangana Ranaut’s production house Manikarnika Films, the movie sees Nawazuddin paired up against Avneet Kaur.

Earlier, during the wrap party of Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana spoke with the reporters and addressed the issue. The 34-year-old producer said that she was warned against pairing Nawazuddin and Avneet but felt that it suited the story of the movie. “Mujhe sab ne bohot warn kiya tha iske against, chahe jo bhi age gap hai ya jo bhi hai, yeh meri story ko suit karta hai (I was warned against casting them together but whatever the age gap might be, it suits my story),” said Kangana.

Kangana also praised Nawazuddin for his support and said that she is very happy that her first production project got such a team. “Nawaz sir ka itna support mila, (Nawaz really supported us), Avneet is you know such a great talent. This is a big achievement for me.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.