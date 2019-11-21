Nooreh and Hellaro Open Indian Panorama at IFFI 2019
While the feature film category will see a total of 26 films on display, the non feature film category will showcase 15 films.
Director Abhishek Shah with the star-cast of Hellaro.
The Indian Panorama section at the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India has opened with Gujarati film Hellaro. Directed by Abhishek Shah, the film won the National Award in 2018. The no-feature film category began with Kashmiri film Nooreh.
While the feature film category will see a total of 26 films on display, the non feature film category will showcase 15 films. Apart from Hindi, languages such Khasi/Garo, Paniya, Irula and Pangchenpa have also found representation in the Panorama section.
The other selections in the feature film category include five Marathi films — Tujhya Aaila, Anandi Gopal, Bhonga, Mai Ghat and Photo-Prem — three each in Malayalam and Bengali, two Tamil and one Kannada film.
The feature film category will also have a sub-section on mainstream cinema, under which popular films like Gully Boy, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Super 30 and Badhaai Ho will be screened. Telugu film F2 will also be screened under this category.
Ashish Pandey, director of Nooreh, described his film as "a story of small girl who still hopes for a better life."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chaayos Wants to Sneakily Capture Your Facial Data With Your Next Cup of Chai
- WhatsApp Updates: Wait For Dark Mode Continues, And Here is Everything Else on The Agenda
- Bigg Boss 13: Amid Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz's Fight, Twitterati Feel Sorry for Rashami Desai
- Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia Get Divorced After 21 Years of Marriage, Daughters to Live with Mother
- Parth Samthaan Denies Dating Erica Fernandes, Says 'Not Aware of These Rumours'