Nooreh and Hellaro Open Indian Panorama at IFFI 2019

The Indian Panorama section at the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India has opened with Gujarati film Hellaro. Directed by Abhishek Shah, the film won the National Award in 2018. The no-feature film category began with Kashmiri film Nooreh.

While the feature film category will see a total of 26 films on display, the non feature film category will showcase 15 films. Apart from Hindi, languages such Khasi/Garo, Paniya, Irula and Pangchenpa have also found representation in the Panorama section.

The other selections in the feature film category include five Marathi films — Tujhya Aaila, Anandi Gopal, Bhonga, Mai Ghat and Photo-Prem — three each in Malayalam and Bengali, two Tamil and one Kannada film.

The feature film category will also have a sub-section on mainstream cinema, under which popular films like Gully Boy, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Super 30 and Badhaai Ho will be screened. Telugu film F2 will also be screened under this category.

Ashish Pandey, director of Nooreh, described his film as "a story of small girl who still hopes for a better life."

