Nora Fatehi And Disha Patani Are Pretty Posers in This Throwback Pic

A lot of celebrities and movie stars are busy going down the memory lane with their throwback pictures. Netizens are busy spending their spare time digging into archives of their favourite celebrities.

Recently, the Filmfare Twitter account shared a throwback picture of Bollywood divas Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani. Admirers got a glimpse of their favourite actresses in the old selfie clicked by Nora. While the Street Dancer 3D actress can be seen pouting, Disha is spreading some happiness with her smile.

Both Disha and Nora are dressed traditionally for the pic, with the former wearing a simple green kurta while Nora donning a black sari with big earrings.

The actresses shared a great bond before making it big in Bollywood.

We found out that the Batla House actress posted this picture on her Instagram handle a few years ago on the occasion of Diwali.

Nora captioned the entry as, “Thank you @dishapatani for draping my sari! life saver #diwalivibes #diwalilove #india #bollywood #love #mumbai #norafatehi #dishapatani #thankyou #sari #fashion #fun”

The dancer also shared another adorable picture with the Bharat star where the duo is twinning in white. The picture was clicked in Jodhpur when Nora joined the film cast of Varun Tej’s Loafer, released in 2015.

“Soo happy to join my girl @dishapatani on set ..we were sooo happy to c each other hehe #smile #friends #love #shoot #work #tollywood #cute #igers #nofilter #new #instagood #jodhpur,” Nora captioned the picture.

Disha replied in the comments, “Love you baby (heart emojis).”

The MS Dhoni star was recently seen setting the dance floor on fire with the Baaghi 3 dance track, Do You Love Me? The Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor starrer hit the theatres on March 6.

Nora, on the other hand, was last seen in the third instalment of Remo D’souza’s ABCD franchise along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

