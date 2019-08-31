Nora Fatehi and Angad Bedi called it quits between themselves due to unknown reasons and the latter married Neha Dhupia after breaking it off with the former. The alleged ex-couple never spoke about what went behind the curtains as they called it off unceremoniously between themselves, leaving fans wondering what went on between them. In the aftermath of their break up, both Nora and Angad never spoke about the reason for their break up or accepted that they were even dating.

In a recent turn of events, Nora and Angad were invited for a common event, where the latter arrived with his wife Neha, and upon learning the same, Nora reportedly fled away from the event without informing the organisers.

As per a report in Spotboye.com, social worker Pragya Kapoor had organized a beach cleaning drive at the Mahim beach, on Saturday morning. She had invited various celebrities to come forward and support the cause. Out of those, were Nora Fatehi, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia.

The report adds that Nora, who was supposed to be a part of the event for good amount of hours and was to leave with Pragya once the drive was over, left alone, all of a sudden.

About their relationship and alleged break-up, Nora had recently opened up and had told an entertainment website, "All girls go through at least once in their life! For me, it was little bit difficult because it was an unexpected experience and I was broken by it. I lost my drive for 2 months! However I must say that experience really just transformed me. In between I had lost hope for a bit in terms of perusing my career but when that breakup happened I got that fire again and I was like let’s go!"

Meanwhile, Angad and Neha celebrated the latter's birthday in Maldives and shared happy pictures from the outing on Instagram.

