Nora Fatehi Belly Dances to Thumping Beats in Batla House's O Saki Saki Remake

After setting the screens on fire dancing to the remake of Dilbar in Satyamev Jayate, Nora Fatehi is back with another John Abraham film, Batla House. The team of Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar behind the scenes, with Nora on screen, have reunited to recreate another hit, O Saki Saki from the 2004 film Musafir.

The new song shows Nora dancing to thumping beats amid fireworks and a group of cheering men. The Canadian-Moroccan beauty displays her belly dance moves to the music set by Tanishq, who has recreated the song with new lyrics. Tulsi Kumar, Neha Kakkar and B Praak have lent their voices to the new version. The original was a duet between Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh, composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

Take a look at the song, which is sure to make its way to the list of top chartbusters of the year.

The original song had Koena Mitra taking centre stage in the song, alongside Sanjay Dutt. Koena took to Twitter on Saturday to slam the new version of the hit song, saying that she didn't like it. Criticising the latest offering, Koena tweeted, "My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki" has been recreated. Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why?"

Read: Koena Mitra Slams O Saki Saki’s New Version for Batla House, Calls It a Mess

After films like Parmanu, Satyamev Jayate and RAW, Batla House is the latest in John Abraham's list of patriotic films. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, it is all set to hit the theatres on Independence Day.

Follow @News18Movies for more