HAPPY BIRTHDAY NORA FATEHI: Nora Fatehi’s impeccable talent has fetched her immense popularity among the Indian audience. From Canada to the Indian film industry, the diva has come a long way in her career. She has cemented her place in our hearts by showcasing effort and dedication in all the projects she has taken on in her career. She was first a model, then, she made her mark in Bollywood in 2018 with the song, Dilbar in the movie Satyamev Jayate. The celeb is widely known for her amazing dance skills.

On Nora Fatehi’s birthday, let’s take a look at her journey to date through a series of throwback pictures.

We wish Nora Fatehi a very happy birthday!

