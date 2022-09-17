Nora Fatehi's Brother-in-law Received BMW Worth Rs 65 Lakh from Conman Sukesh: Report

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi was on Thursday questioned for six hours by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing in an ongoing investigation into an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. This was the second time that she was summoned for questioning by the Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case.

According to a report in NDTV, Nora Fatehi’s brother-in-law, Bobby, admitted that Sukesh Chandrasekhar gifted him a BMW worth Rs 65 lakh. Bobby and Sukesh’s aide and longtime friend, Pinki Irani, were reportedly cross-examined together by EoW. Pinky Irani was quizzed on Wednesday too along with actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the case, police said. Nora joined the probe at the Economic Offences Wing’s office at Mandir Marg, New Delhi.

Nora Fatehi reportedly told the officials that she never met either Sukesh Chandrashekhar or Pinki Irani in person and was in touch with the alleged conman through WhatsApp.

Though the agency had questioned Nora Fatehi for six to seven hours on September 2 and recorded her statement, she is being further interrogated as there are “certain unanswered questions”, an official earlier said. Nora was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case. On Wednesday, Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned for over eight hours. According to the police, she cooperated during the probe and might also be called again for questioning. Chandrasekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

On August 17, the ED filed a chargesheet naming Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar. According to the ED, Nora and Jacqueline received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

