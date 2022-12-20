Nora Fatehi Calls FIFA Closing Performance 'Most Beautiful Epic Moment' in Her Career

Nora Fatehi also made this year’s FIFA World Cup closing ceremony extra special for Indian fans, as she set the stage on fire with an electrifying performance. On Sunday, Nora joined Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal as they performed their song, Light The Sky.

The Moroccan beauty thanked her fans and team after receiving all the appreciation for her performance. Hours after she performed at the Lusail Stadium, Nora said that she had been preparing for this moment all her life.

She shared a clip from the event and wrote on Instagram, “And then it happened.. Fifa Worldcup closing ceremony.. Light the sky.. @fifaworldcup hands down the most beautiful epic moment in my career! The World was watching… I worked all my life for this very moment! From my high school auditorium stage to this!! Worldcup stadium stage! unbelievable."

She added, “For the ones who messaged and called after seeing this moment, thank u it means a lot. Special thanks to my team @amine_el_hannaoui @stevenroythomas @marianna_mukuchyan @anups_ @dirkalexanderphotography @amitthakur_hair @aasthasharma."

Nora wore a glittery black outfit for the performance.

Photos and videos of her performance have been going viral across all social media platforms. The videos also showed the actress surrounded by a number of background dancers dressed in white. One can also notice the amazing lighting work, posters, and much more.

Social media users and fans were super excited to watch her perform and also went on to laud Nora for her performance. One of the users wrote, “Nora is special. Very graceful dancer. No vulgarity and polite and ever-smiling”. Another user wrote, “Wow what a talented beauty Nora is Wish her millions of miles of smiles!” A third user added, “Wow, Nora, love you. The best from the rest”.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas unveiled the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Mohanlal, Ranveer Singh, Mamooty, Kartik Aaryan, and a few others also attended the finale match in Qatar.

