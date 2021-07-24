Nora Fatehi Captured by Shutterbugs in Mumbai, Trolled For Her Posture

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi is known for her killer looks. Be it on the red carpet or a film promotional event, she knows how to steal hearts with her looks. On Thursday, she was spotted outside Pooja Entertainment’s office in Mumbai’s Juhu area and her monochrome magic hit differently. She donned a black bodycon dress paired with black heels and a pair of hoops. Her gorgeous Hermes Kelly mini added a luxe touch to her look with its price tag of almost Rs 6.65 lakh. And if that wasn’t enough, her black Louis Vuitton facemask further completed her monochrome look.

As expected, soon stunning videos and pictures from Nora’s outing went viral in which she could be seen gracefully posing for the shutterbugs. While some netizens appreciated her toned body and sartorial picks, a lot of others trolled her for her “posture” and asked, “Why her body is tilted?” One social media user was curious about how she managed to stand in that posture for the entire day. Another suggested that she should visit an orthopaedic.

The Indo-Canadian actress made her debut in the Hindi cinema in 2013 with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Since then, she has been a part of several reality shows, both as a participant and as a judge. She has also given many hit dance numbers in films like Street Dancer 3, Bharat, Batla House and many others.

Next, Nora will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. According to reports, she will be playing the role of a spy in the movie. Ajay Devgn will play the lead role in the war drama. Besides, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar will be seen in pivotal roles in Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial. It is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on August 13.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here