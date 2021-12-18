Nora Fatehi Carried Around on Stretcher on Sets of Guru Randhawa's 'Dance Meri Rani'; Viral Video

Known for her incredible dance moves and stunning looks, Bollywood’s diva Nora Fatehi is all set to dazzle on-screen with another foot-tapping number ‘Dance Meri Rani’. Ahead of the release of Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa’s song, the duo did a photoshoot, photos of which went viral on social media.

Guru and Nora previously delivered a massive hit ‘Naach Meri Rani in 2020’ wherein they floored the fans with their crackling chemistry. Recently, one of the BTS videos from the sets of ‘Dance Meri Rani’ made its way to social media and is going viral now. In the video, the actress donning her mermaid avatar for the video is seen carried to a shooting set on a stretcher. Actually, it was Nora’s mermaid costume that restricted her movement so much that the crew members had to carry her around on a stretcher.

Earlier this week, Guru Randhawa also dropped a super-hot photo featuring Nora Fatehi. In a beautiful photo shared by Guru, Nora was seen dressed as a mermaid as she lovingly looked at the singer. Guru Randhawa captioned the post, “My mermaid rani @norafatehi (sic)”, followed by mermaid and crown emojis. The photo left fans wondering if they are dating. Just recently, the duo made headlines after they were spotted enjoying a gala time on a beach in Goa.

Nora will be seen giving a special appearance in the song Manike Mage Hithe remake from the upcoming Hindi language comedy film Thank God, written and directed by Indra Kumar. She left her fans swooning over her dance moves in song Kusu Kusu from the film Satyameva Jayate 2. She has also been a part of hit music videos including Naah by Harrdy Sandhu, Baby Marvake Maanegi by Raftaar and many others.

After winning our hearts with her dance moves, Nora is now choosing to slay us with her satorial choices. The actress has been ruling the fashion charts in ethnic as well as western wear. From bodycon dresses to loose salwar kurta, Nora definitely knows how to capture hearts in a go.

