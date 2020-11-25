Nora Fatehi Celebrates 20 Million Instagram Followers with Grand Bash in Moroccan Desert

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has been winning hearts on screen with her moves in several hit numbers. She is also immensely popular on social media, recently crossing 20 million followers on Instagram. Celebrating the milestone, the Morroccan beauty had a big party in her country of origin.

Nora shared videos from the grand celebration in the middle of Agafay desert in Morocco, where she was joined by her friends and family. The diva can be seen having a gala time in the desert, where she cut a cake marked 20 million and danced in traditional costumes.

She also thanked her Instagram followers in the video. "Wow! We did it! Thank you so much to my insta fam and everyone who constantly supports me! Love you guys❤️ this is just the beginning ❤️ #grateful," she wrote in the caption. Congratulatory messages flooded the comments section on the post.

Nora shot to fame with songs like Dilbar, Kamariya and Saki Saki, wowing Bollywood with her belly dance moves. She also recently filled in for Malaika Arora at the judge's table on the show India's Best Dancer for a few episodes.

She also appeared in a new music video, Nach Meri Rani, with Guru Randhawa, which is quite popular these days. On the big screen, Nora was last seen in Street Dancer 3D that was released earlier this year. She comes from a Moroccan family, and was born and raised in Canada.